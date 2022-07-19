Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.765 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.73% from last week’s 1.735 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.783 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.723 million), the second hour drew 1.809 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.798 million) and the final hour drew 1.702 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.684 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 4.5% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.46 key demo rating represents 604,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.69% from the 578,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from the #1 spot the show has claimed for the past five straight weeks. The MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 and in viewership with an average of 4.956 million viewers and a 1.43 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #12 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the MLB Home Run Derby, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, and ESPN’s “The Captain” documentary on Derek Jeter. This is down from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW once again drew numbers that were around the average of what the show has been doing since WrestleMania 38. The sports competition this week was the Home Run Derby on ESPN, and the ESPN documentary on Derek Jeter that aired right after the derby. RAW was outranked by both of those shows this week. Monday’s show also marked the end of a five-week streak at #1 on the Cable Top 150. This week’s RAW viewership was up 1.73% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 4.54% from last week.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew an average of 3.001 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.215 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.730 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.971 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 430,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.374 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 952,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelorette on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.71, while NCIS on CBS drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.251 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 8.21% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 19.29% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the post-Money In the Bank show and the return to the road for the red brand.

Monday’s RAW aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, and had just two happenings advertised ahead of time – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Carmella, and Logan Paul appearing on MizTV with The Miz, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

