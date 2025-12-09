WWE Raw’s latest outing on Netflix didn’t make the cut globally.

And it wasn’t all that close.

For the second straight week, the December 1st edition of Raw failed to crack Netflix’s global top 10 TV rankings.

A big part of that drop-off comes from Stranger Things dominating the chart, with multiple seasons of the hit series occupying half of the top 10.

Domestically, Raw still held some ground.

The episode ranked No. 9 for the week in the United States, but once again failed to appear in the top 10 for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia or the United Kingdom.

The No. 10 global slot went to a Matt Rife holiday special that delivered 4.6 million views, a number well above Raw’s typical weekly performance.

Raw’s most recent global top-10 appearance came on November 17.

That episode logged 3.1 million views, marking the show’s best seven-month stretch and featuring John Cena’s final Raw at Madison Square Garden.

As for the shows Raw was up against, Stranger Things Season 5 led the platform with an enormous 23.6 million views.

A Sean Combs documentary followed closely behind with 21.8 million.

From there, viewership dropped sharply, with Stranger Things Season 1 taking the No. 3 spot at 8.2 million views.

One strong week in November aside, Raw is still fighting upstream on Netflix’s global stage.