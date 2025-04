Tudum is reporting that the April 21 episode of WWE RAW attracted 3.6 million viewers on Netflix, marking a significant increase from the previous week’s 2.9 million.

The episode, which was the first RAW following WrestleMania 41, amassed 8.7 million viewing hours and ranked fifth globally on the platform. It also secured a spot in the top 10 across 20 different countries.

This viewership figure represents the third-highest audience for the show since its Netflix debut in January.