WWE Raw maintained its audience on Netflix during the week of June 15, drawing 2.4 million global views according to the latest viewership data.

The episode generated 4.9 million hours viewed worldwide and finished seventh overall on Netflix’s global rankings. In the United States, the show placed sixth among the platform’s most-watched programs.

The June 15 edition matched the performance of the previous week’s broadcast on June 8, which also brought in 2.4 million global views. That episode ranked sixth globally and eighth in the United States.

Storyline-wise, the June 15 show continued WWE’s build toward Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a major focus on the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.