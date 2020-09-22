Monday’s live Clash of Champions go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final red brand build for Sunday’s pay-per-view plus RETRIBUTION wrestling for the first time in the six-man main event against The Hurt Business, drew an average of 1.678 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.689 million viewers for the “In Your Face” episode, and the lowest viewership since WWE ThunderDome was introduced. This is also the fifth-lowest viewership of the year.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.746 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.812 million), the second hour drew 1.692 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.734 million) and the final hour drew 1.565 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.521 million).

RAW ranked #27 for the night in viewership on cable, for the second week in a row, behind the NFL on ESPN game between the Saints and the Raiders, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, SportsCenter at 12am, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX & Friends at 8am, Last Word, FOX News at Night, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Your World, America’s Newsroom at 11am, All In, Outnumbered Overtime, Beat, Bill Hemmer Reports, Daily Briefing, Outnumbered, Reidout, America’s Newsroom at 10am, FOX & Friends at 7am, and Deadline: White House. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the third week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.50. The NFL game between the Raiders and the Saints the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 2.70 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.451 million viewers.

Monday Night Kickoff on ABC drew an average of 5.615 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.108 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.482 million viewers on NBC, LA’s Finest on FOX drew 3.053 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 771,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (In Your Face edition)

September 21 Episode: 1.678 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.