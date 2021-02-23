Monday’s live post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s Elimination Chamber with new WWE Champion The Miz in the opener plus Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman in the main event, drew an average of 1.890 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.4% from last week’s 1.810 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.978 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.935 million), the second hour drew 1.926 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.806 million) and the final hour drew 1.765 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.690 million).

RAW ranked #12 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #19 spot, and behind Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Last Word, All In, 11th Hour, The Ingraham Angle, Deadline: White House, Beat, and Reidout.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57, the same as last week’s #1 ranked 0.57. This is the fifth straight week RAW has had the #1 spot. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.463 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

This is the sixth week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show shared the #1 spot in the key demo for the fifth week in a row. RAW was up 4.4% from last week’s viewership, and even in the key demographic. This week’s drop from hour 1 – 3 was 11%, which is lower than usual.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 14.5% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 20% from the same week in 2020, which is better than most weeks.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 5.403 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.923 million viewers on CBS, Ellen’s Game of Games drew 3.086 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.729 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American Stories drew 737,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

