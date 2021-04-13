Monday’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from WrestleMania on what is usually the biggest episode of the year, drew an average of 2.026 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 19% from last week’s 1.701 million viewers for the WrestleMania go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.125 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.759 million), the second hour drew 2.091 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.723 million) and the final hour drew 1.862 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.622 million).

RAW ranked #6 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #10 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, and Special Report. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.106 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.68, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.52. This is the third week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes three weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball. This is the thirteenth week where RAW had no football competition, and the third since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which puts them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

This week’s RAW was up 19% in total viewers from last week, and up 31% in the 18-49 key demographic rating.

The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of RAW was the second-most watched episode of this year so far, behind the Legends Night show on January 4. It was tied with Legends Night for the best key demo rating of the year.

This week’s RAW viewership was up 6% in total viewers from the same week in 2020, which was the week after WrestleMania 36, and the key demo rating was up 21.4% from the same week in 2020.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 4.3% from last year’s post-WrestleMania edition of RAW, and down 3% in the key demo rating.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.375 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.964 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.829 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.036 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 682,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for last night’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.