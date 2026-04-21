WWE Raw’s WrestleMania go-home episode delivered another strong showing on Netflix ahead of the biggest event of the year.

According to Netflix Tudum, the April 13 edition of Raw drew 2.9 million global views.

The episode also generated 5.6 million total hours viewed, a figure that remains consistent with the show’s performance over the previous three weeks.

Not much drop-off at all.

The broadcast carried a listed runtime of 1 hour and 53 minutes, marking an increase compared to the prior week’s episode.

On the global charts, Raw finished fifth worldwide for the week and landed in the top 10 across ten different countries.

That includes the United States, where the show also ranked fifth overall.

For additional context, Raw’s lowest total over the past ten weeks came in at 2.7 million global views.