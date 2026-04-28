WWE Raw saw a notable bump in global viewership for last week’s episode on Netflix.

According to Netflix Tudum, the April 20 edition of WWE Raw pulled in 3.3 million global views on the streaming platform. That figure marks an increase from the April 13 episode, which brought in 2.9 million views worldwide.

A solid jump week-over-week.

In terms of rankings, the April 20 broadcast performed well on the global stage, finishing fourth overall worldwide and also securing the fourth spot within the United States.

By comparison, the April 13 episode ranked slightly lower, placing fifth globally and fifth in the U.S.

The improved numbers suggest positive momentum for WWE Raw as it continues its run on Netflix.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.