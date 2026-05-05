A new streaming battle has emerged between WWE programming and one of its most iconic legends, and this week, Hulk Hogan came out on top.

The four-part Hulk Hogan: Real American docuseries on Netflix narrowly outperformed last Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in total global viewers, according to the latest Netflix Tudum rankings.

In its second week on the platform, the Hogan series pulled in 3.1 million global viewers, a slight increase from the three million it generated during its debut week.

The docuseries held steady at fifth place overall worldwide and amassed 12.9 million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, the April 27 episode of Raw landed just behind it in sixth place, drawing 2.8 million global viewers along with 5.2 million hours viewed.

That’s a noticeable dip.

Viewership for Raw fell by 500,000 compared to the post-WrestleMania episode, while global hours viewed dropped by 1.4 million week-over-week.

The decline has been attributed in part to a shorter runtime, in addition to the overall decrease in audience.

The numbers also mark a recent low point, as both global viewers and total hours viewed represent Raw’s weakest performance since March 9.

On the international side, the Hogan docuseries cracked the top ten in 14 countries, edging out Raw, which reached the top ten in 12.

For now, the Hulkster is still running wild, at least on Netflix.