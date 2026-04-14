WWE Raw saw a slight dip in viewership for its early April episode, though the show remained firmly in the global top rankings on Netflix.

According to Netflix Tudum, the April 6 edition of WWE Raw brought in 2.9 million global views on Netflix. That figure is down just a bit from the March 30 episode, which reached 3 million views worldwide.

Despite the minor decrease, Raw continued to perform well on the platform’s charts.

The April 6 episode ranked sixth globally among all Netflix programming and placed fourth in the United States. By comparison, the March 30 broadcast also landed at sixth globally, but ranked slightly lower domestically at fifth in the U.S.

WWE Raw has consistently remained a top performer on Netflix since its move to the platform, with only slight week-to-week fluctuations in viewership numbers.

The following are the most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the April 6 edition of WWE Raw:

* FULL SEGMENT: CM Punk drops a stunning PIPE BOMB on Roman Reigns (1,700,000 views)

* Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi get into huge brawl in front of Triple H (1,500,000 views)

* EXCLUSIVE: Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar continue to brawl (912,000 views)

* Seth Rollins vows to Stomp Gunther at WrestleMania (751,000 views)

* Adam Pearce announces WrestleMania match for IShowSpeed (524,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Result 4/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.