The August 10 episode of WWE Raw held steady in the global Netflix rankings.

Raw drew 2.6 million worldwide viewers for the episode, identical to the previous week’s total. The number was also above the show’s rolling 10-week average.

The episode generated 4.5 million global hours viewed, down from 5.4 million the week before. The decrease came with Raw having a shorter runtime of one hour and 41 minutes. Total hours viewed were below the show’s rolling 10-week average.

WWE Raw ranked in Netflix’s top 10 in 17 countries for the week. The show finished eighth globally and fifth in the United States.

Worldwide, Raw was 100,000 views behind the seventh-ranked program and held a 200,000-view advantage over the show that finished ninth.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.