WWE Raw saw a slight decline in its global Netflix audience for the August 24 episode.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the August 24 edition of Raw generated 2.5 million global views.

The show ranked seventh among Netflix programming worldwide for the week and also finished seventh in the United States.

That represents a drop from the August 17 episode, which drew 2.7 million global views. That show ranked sixth globally and third in the United States.

Week-over-week, Raw’s global viewership declined by approximately seven percent.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.