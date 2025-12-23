WWE RAW’s Netflix performance for the December 15 episode has now come into focus, and the numbers tell a familiar, if slightly uneven, story.

According to Netflix data, the December 15 edition of Monday Night Raw did not chart on the platform’s global rankings. As a result, there is no confirmed worldwide viewership figure available for the episode.

That said, the show still made noise domestically.

RAW ranked seventh in the United States for the week and also cracked the top ten in several international markets, including Bolivia, Canada, and Trinidad & Tobago.

For context, the December 8 episode did land on Netflix’s global charts, pulling in 2.5 million views worldwide along with 4.4 million total hours watched.

Interestingly, this isn’t an isolated case. The December 1 and November 24 episodes also failed to chart globally, despite both shows managing to appear on Netflix’s U.S. rankings during their respective weeks.

In short, RAW continues to perform consistently in the U.S. market — even when global chart placement proves elusive.

Featured below are the most viewed videos from the December 15 episode of WWE Raw on the company’s official YouTube channel:

* Austin Theory reveals himself as the masked assailant (876,000 views)

* CM Punk verbally decimates Bron Breakker (572,000 views)

* Gunther: “John Cena tapped out like a little b*tch” (534,000 views)

* Gunther taunts AJ Styles with John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” (521,000 views)

* The Usos defeat The New Day (385,000 views)

