WWE Raw had a rare off-week on Netflix when it came to chart performance for its December 22 episode.

According to Netflix Tudum, the December 22 edition of Raw failed to crack Netflix’s global charts, meaning no worldwide viewership data is available for the show.

Notably, the episode also did not chart within the United States. This marks the first time Raw has missed both the global and U.S. Netflix charts since moving to the platform.

The drop-off appears to be more about competition than interest, however.

Netflix’s charts are currently being dominated by the massive resurgence of Stranger Things, with multiple seasons of the series occupying top positions and pushing other content out of the rankings.

For comparison, the December 15 episode of Raw also did not chart globally but managed to rank seventh in the United States.

The December 8 episode fared better, charting globally, while the December 1 and November 24 editions similarly failed to appear on the global rankings.

Despite the chart absence, fan engagement remained strong across WWE’s digital platforms.

Featured below are the five most-watched clips from WWE’s official YouTube channel tied to the December 22 episode of Raw:

* CM Punk & Rey Mysterio vs. Bronson Reed & Austin Theory – 723,000 views

* CM Punk confronts Gunther in an intense face-to-face – 637,000 views

* Maxxine Dupri makes Becky Lynch tap out to the ankle lock – 391,000 views

* Nikki Bella touts her greatness and targets the Women’s World Title – 328,000 views

* Bayley defeats Roxanne Perez after Judgment Day’s mishap – 275,000 views

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 12/22/25.