WWE Raw’s Netflix performance for the December 29 episode offered a mixed picture, with the show rebounding domestically while continuing to miss the mark on a global level.

According to Netflix Tudum, Raw did not appear on the platform’s global weekly charts, meaning no worldwide viewership figures were reported for the episode.

However, the red brand did manage to re-enter the U.S. rankings, finishing eighth for the week.

As has been the case recently, the absence from the global charts was largely attributed to the overwhelming popularity of Stranger Things, which continues to dominate Netflix’s rankings with multiple seasons occupying top spots.

For comparison, the December 22 episode of Raw failed to chart both globally and in the United States. The December 15 edition also missed the global charts, though it did manage to rank seventh domestically during its respective week.

The domestic bounce-back suggests steady interest in the U.S. market, even as global chart competition remains fierce.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel of match highlights and segments from the WWE Raw on Netflix show on December 29, 2025:

* The Usos win the World Tag Team Titles against AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (847,000 views)

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez (350,000 views)

* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY ignite a brawl with the Kabuki Warriors (341,000 views)

* Penta returns to aid Rey Mysterio against The Vision (309,000 views)

* Becky Lynch confronts Maxxine Dupri (298,000 views)

