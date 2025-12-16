WWE Raw continues to deliver strong numbers in the Netflix era, even as outside competition impacts the global charts.

According to Netflix data, the December 8 episode of WWE Raw drew 2.5 million global views, totaling 4.4 million hours watched. The show finished 10th globally on Netflix’s weekly rankings and placed fifth in the United States.

The numbers are notable given the recent return of Stranger Things, which kept the December 1 and November 24 episodes of Raw from cracking the global Netflix charts. Despite that, Raw still managed to chart in the U.S. during that two-week stretch, signaling continued domestic strength.

Raw’s digital presence also remained strong, with several segments gaining traction on YouTube following the broadcast.

Featured below are the top five most viewed videos on WWE’s official YouTube channel for the December 8 episode of WWE Raw:

* A masked assailant attacks Rey Mysterio during a brawl with Logan Paul (1.1 million views)

* The masked assailant attacks LA Knight and sets up a Vision post-match assault (580K views)

* The Usos reunite to confront AJ Styles and Dragon Lee before taking out The New Day (559K views)

* Bron Breakker demands a title match against the “real” CM Punk (361K views)

* Bronson Reed Tsunamis LA Knight onto an SUV (346K views)

For those who missed last week’s show, fear not, as you can check out our detailed WWE Raw Results 12/8/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.