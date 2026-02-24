The numbers are in for last week’s WWE Raw.

According to Netflix Tudum, the February 16 episode of WWE Raw brought in 2.7 million global views on Netflix.

The show finished ninth overall worldwide for the week on the platform.

In the United States specifically, Raw landed in the seventh spot among all Netflix programming. That marks a slight dip from the February 9 episode, which pulled in 2.9 million global views.

That installment ranked seventh globally.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments from the 2/16 Raw show from WWE’s official YouTube channel:

* The masked assailant attacks after The Vision defeat The Usos & LA Knight (788,000 views)

* CM Punk: “The Judgment Day have dragged Finn Bálor down” (551,000 views)

* LA Knight recruits The Usos to challenge The Vision (508,000 views)

* Stephanie Vaquer makes Liv Morgan cry (440,00/ views)

* Je’Von Evans qualifies for the Elimination Chamber (374,000 views)

