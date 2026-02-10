WWE Raw is back in Netflix’s global spotlight.

The Monday, February 2, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix returned to the platform’s worldwide Top 10.

According to the weekly Netflix Tudum report, Raw tied for sixth overall globally, drawing 3.1 million views and generating 5.8 million total hours watched worldwide.

It marks the third time in the past ten shows that Raw passed the 3 million global viewers mark.

This marked Raw’s first appearance in the global Top 10 since January 19. It was also just the third time the show has cracked the list so far this calendar year, and the fourth overall dating back to December 8, 2025.

The latest figures represented a noticeable jump from Raw’s previous Top 10 outing on January 19, when the show recorded 2.5 million global views and 4.6 million hours watched.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the February 2, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

* Roman Reigns chooses to challenge CM Punk at WrestleMania (1,700,000 views)

* Bron Breakker SNAPS after being attacked at Royal Rumble: Raw (915,000 views)

* Oba Femi singlehandedly dismantles The War Raiders (694,000 views)

* Liv Morgan justifies eliminating Raquel Rodriguez from Royal Rumble (635,000 views)

* LA Knight returns to Raw with chair attack on The Vision (616,000 views)

