The numbers are in for last week’s WWE Raw.

According to Netflix Tudum, the February 23 episode of WWE Raw brought in 2.8 million global views on Netflix.

The show finished seventh overall worldwide for the week on the platform.

In the United States specifically, Raw landed in the fifth spot among all Netflix programming. That is up two spots in the U.S. compared to the February 16 episode, which pulled in 2.7 million global views and ranked seventh in the U.S.

That installment ranked ninth globally.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments from the 2/23 Raw show from WWE’s official YouTube channel, which interestingly show the AJ Styles announcement about the WWE Hall of Fame pulling in 2.3 million views, which isn’t far off from the 2.8 million views the entire two-hour-plus episode drew on Netflix:

* Undertaker informs AJ Styles he’ll be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame (2,300,000 views)

* Brock Lesnar issues an Open Challenge for WrestleMania (1,100,000 views)

* AJ Styles leaves his gloves in the ring (784,000 views)

* The Usos prevent The Vision from attacking Cody Rhodes (693,000 views)

* Liv Morgan chooses to challenge Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania (400,000 views)

