The numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The February 9, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, which emanated from Cleveland, Ohio, pulled in 2.9 million global views on Netflix, according to Netflix Tudum. The show ranked No. 7 globally for the week and also placed No. 7 in the United States.

While slightly down from the February 2 episode, which drew 3.1 million global views and ranked sixth worldwide, Raw remained firmly planted in Netflix’s global Top 10.

That’s notable.

In fact, this marks the first time since mid-November 2025 that WWE Raw has stayed in Netflix’s global Top 10 for two consecutive weeks, signaling steady momentum for the flagship program on the streaming platform.

The February 9 show featured major star power and high-stakes action, including appearances by CM Punk and AJ Lee. The episode also included Elimination Chamber qualifying matches and a WWE World Tag Team Championship bout, helping drive interest for the road to WrestleMania.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the February 9, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

* The Masked Man helps LA Knight qualify for Elimination Chamber (1,300,00 views)

* AJ Lee to challenge Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber (628,000 views)

* Stephanie Vaquer slaps Dominik Mysterio (608,000 views)

* CM Punk challenges Finn Bálor to a match at Elimination Chamber (542,000 views)

* The Usos take down Alpha Academy to retain World Tag Team Title (360,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday for live WWE Raw Results coverage.