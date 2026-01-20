WWE Raw’s Netflix performance saw a noticeable dip during the mid-January stretch, with the January 12 episode failing to make a global impact.

According to Netflix Tudum, the January 12 edition of Raw did not crack Netflix’s global Top 10 for the week. As a result, official totals for worldwide views and hours watched were not released. The show did manage to rank sixth in the United States, but fell short internationally.

That performance came one week after Raw briefly re-entered the global chart on January 5. That episode, which featured a heavily promoted Stranger Things crossover, drew 3.2 million global views, placing tenth worldwide and also sixth in the U.S.

For comparison, the tenth-ranked program globally that week was Marcello Hernández: American Boy, which pulled in 2.5 million views, indicating that Raw finished below that threshold on January 12.

Notably, outside of the January 5 crossover episode, Raw had not appeared on Netflix’s global charts since December 8.

A short-lived bump.

Followed by another slide.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 1/12 episode of WWE Raw:

* Bron Breakker gets suspended for attacking Adam Pearce (1,000,000 views)

* CM Punk will give Finn Bálor a World Heavyweight Title Match (789,000 views)

* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY brawl with three elite Raw tag teams (413,000 views)

* Gunther steals a win from AJ Styles in Düsseldorf, Germany (317,000 views)

* Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez become No. 1 Contenders (302,000 views)

