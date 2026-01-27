WWE Raw returned to the Netflix charts with its January 19, 2026 episode, which aired as a special live daytime broadcast from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

According to Netflix Tudum, the January 19 edition of Raw generated approximately 2.5 million global views on the streaming platform.

The episode ranked ninth worldwide on Netflix’s global TV chart, marking Raw’s return after failing to chart the previous week. In the United States, the show finished sixth overall.

For comparison, the January 5 episode of Raw, which featured a heavily promoted Stranger Things crossover, drew 3.2 million global views and performed significantly stronger on the charts.

Outside of that January 5 showing, Raw had not appeared on Netflix’s global rankings since the December 8 episode, making the January 19 performance a notable rebound despite airing earlier than usual due to its overseas location.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the January 19, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Belfast, Northern Ireland:

* EXCLUSIVE: Finn Bálor addresses the crowd in Belfast (1,100,000 million views)

* Finn Bálor employs his original entrance in Belfast (793,000 views)

* CM Punk shows Finn Bálor major respect in Belfast (455,000 views)

* CM Punk vs. Finn Bálor | World Heavyweight Title Match (420,000 views)

* Adam Pearce’s mistake helps Rey Mysterio, Penta & Dragon Lee defeat The Vision (380,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday for live WWE Raw Results coverage.