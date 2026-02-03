Viewership data is in for the January 26 episode of WWE Raw, offering another snapshot of how the show is performing on Netflix across global and domestic markets.

According to figures reported by Netflix Tudum, the January 26 edition of Raw did not crack Netflix’s global Top 10. That continues a recent trend, as Raw has only charted globally twice since December 8.

The most recent global appearance came the previous week. The January 19 episode recorded approximately 2.5 million views, ranking ninth worldwide on Netflix.

While the show missed the global chart on January 26, it still performed solidly in the United States. Raw ranked sixth overall in the U.S., matching its placement from the January 19 episode.

Outside of the U.S., Raw managed to break into the Top 10 in several international markets, including Bolivia, Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Trinidad, and Tobago.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the January 26, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

* CM Punk vs. AJ Styles | World Heavyweight Title Match (570,000 views)

* Adam Pearce apologizes to Bron Breakker and The Vision (567,000 views)

* CM Punk challenges AJ Styles to a match (417,000 views)

* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY & Stephanie Vaquer battle The Judgment Day (396,000 views)

* The Vision help Austin Theory defeat Rey Mysterio (263,000 views)

