An update has surfaced regarding WWE Raw’s Netflix performance for the January 5 episode, including how the show stacked up globally and in the United States.

According to data from Netflix Tudum, the January 5 edition of Raw recorded 3.2 million global views on Netflix.

The episode finished ranked tenth worldwide for the week, while landing at number six on the U.S. chart.

Notably, this marked Raw’s first appearance on the global rankings since the December 8 episode. The show had been absent from the worldwide chart in recent weeks due to stiff competition from Netflix programming.

The return of Stranger Things content, including its upcoming final season and renewed interest in past seasons, was cited as a major factor that previously pushed Raw out of the global top ten.

WWE Raw on 1/5 featured a “Stranger Things Night” theme and served as the one-year anniversary episode of the show on Netflix.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 1/5 episode of WWE Raw:

* CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker | World Heavyweight Title Match (883,000 views)

* AJ Styles SLAPS the disrespectful Gunther (595,000 views)

* The Usos issue a bold warning to Raw’s tag teams (589,000 views)

* Becky Lynch steals the Women’s Intercontinental Title from Maxxine Dupri (269,000 views)

* EXCLUSIVE: Je’Von Evans officially becomes part of Monday Night Raw (251,000 views)

