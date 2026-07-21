WWE Raw remained one of Netflix’s top-performing shows with another strong week of viewership for the July 13 episode.

The July 13 edition of Raw generated 2.4 million global views on Netflix. The episode ranked sixth globally among all Netflix programming for the week while finishing fifth in the United States.

The numbers represent a slight decline from the previous week’s episode on July 6, which drew 2.5 million global views. That show also ranked sixth globally, but placed fourth in the United States.

Despite the small week-to-week drop, Raw continues to post consistent numbers on Netflix, maintaining its place among the platform’s most-watched programs worldwide.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.