WWE Raw delivered another consistent performance on Netflix with its latest global viewership numbers.

According to Tudum, the July 20 episode of WWE Raw drew 2.4 million global views on Netflix. The show also ranked No. 6 globally on the platform while finishing No. 5 in the United States.

The numbers are identical to the previous week’s episode on July 13, which also generated 2.4 million global views and placed sixth worldwide and fifth in the U.S.

With back-to-back weeks posting the same viewership and ranking figures, Raw has maintained a steady audience on Netflix heading further into the summer.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/20/26.