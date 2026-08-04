How did the WWE SummerSlam 2026 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw draw on Netflix last week?

Let’s find out!

On Tuesday afternoon, Netflix Tudum released the viewership and ratings information for programming that includes the July 27, 2026 episode of WWE Raw.

The 7/27 Raw show, which served as the final go-home show for WWE SummerSlam 2026 from the red brand, drew 2.4 million global views on Netflix.

Additionally, last week’s Raw on Netflix ranked seventh globally and fifth in the United States.

Last Monday’s SummerSlam go-home Raw show featured Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a heated face-to-face, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam weigh-in, an appearance by boxing mega-star Ryan Garcia and more.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.