The July 6 episode of WWE Raw at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois saw its Netflix audience rebound after a month of declining viewership, drawing 2.5 million global views worldwide.

According to Netflix’s weekly viewership data, Raw also generated five million hours viewed during the week, an increase from the 4.5 million hours recorded for the previous episode.

The 2.5 million global views marked the show’s highest total since the May 25 edition of Raw, while the five million hours viewed represented its strongest performance since the June 1 episode, which reached 6.2 million hours watched.

The July 6 broadcast returned to its regular start time after several weeks of earlier airing times. The episode was built around a show-long storyline culminating in CM Punk’s return, as he answered the challenge to face Sami Zayn and defeated him in the main event to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On Netflix’s global rankings, Raw finished sixth for the week, ending approximately 200,000 views ahead of the seventh-place program. The show also landed in the top 10 across 14 countries and ranked fourth overall in the United States.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.