WWE Raw experienced a decline in global viewership on Netflix for its June 1 episode, continuing the weekly trend tracking for the company’s flagship Monday night program.

According to Netflix viewership data released through Tudum, the June 1 edition of Raw generated 2 million global views on the streaming platform.

The episode also landed ninth worldwide among Netflix’s most-watched programs during the tracking period and finished eighth in the United States rankings.

The numbers represent a decrease from the previous week’s broadcast. The May 25 episode of Raw attracted 2.5 million global views, making it one of the stronger-performing editions in recent weeks.

That episode ranked seventh globally and fifth in the United States, meaning Raw slipped in both overall viewership and its placement on Netflix’s charts from one week to the next.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.