An earlier-than-usual start time and continued competition from the FIFA World Cup appeared to impact WWE Raw’s global viewership on Netflix last week.

According to viewership figures released by Netflix on Tuesday, the June 22 episode of WWE Raw generated 2.3 million global views and 4.3 million hours viewed. The show was down 100,000 views from the previous week’s audience of 2.4 million.

The total also marks the third-lowest viewership figure for Raw since moving to Netflix, tying three other episodes that also finished with 2.3 million views.

The June 22 edition served as the final Raw before Night of Champions and aired live from London, England, resulting in an early afternoon start time for viewers in the United States. Like several other wrestling programs in recent weeks, the show also faced stiff competition from matches taking place during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Netflix listed the episode’s runtime at 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Despite the lower viewership total, Raw still performed well on the platform’s global rankings. The episode finished No. 4 worldwide for the week and cracked the Top 10 in nine countries, including the United States, where it ranked No. 5. The show finished approximately 700,000 views behind the third-place program while holding a 100,000-view advantage over the fifth-place entry.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.