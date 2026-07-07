WWE Raw viewership and ratings have surfaced for the June 29 episode of the weekly two hour-plus primetime Netflix program.

According to Netflix Tudum, the 6/29 installment of Raw on Netflix, which emanated from Atlantic City, New Jersey, and served as the post-Night Of Champions episode, numbers stayed the same week-to-week.

Coming out of the WWE Night Of Champions 2026 show a couple of days earlier in Saudi Arabia, which saw Sami Zayn end the night by pulling off a shocking upset to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, the 6/29 Raw in A.C. pulled 2.3 million viewers.

By comparison, the Night Of Champions “go-home” episode of Raw the week prior on June 22, drew the same total viewership, with 2.3 million viewers tuning in for the final build to the WWE in Saudi Arabia premium live event.

Much like the 6/22 show, the 6/29 matching viewership once again tied the second-lowest viewership in the history of WWE Raw on Netflix, with only 300,000 viewers more than the all-time lowest numbers. The show finished seventh overall globally and sixth in the U.S.

It’s worth noting that the 6/29 episode of Raw aired live at a special start-time of 6/5c for the first-time ever on Netflix.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.