WWE Raw saw a notable increase in global viewership on Netflix for its June 8 episode.

According to Netflix’s Tudum rankings, the June 8 edition of Raw generated 2.4 million global views, up from the 2 million views recorded by the June 1 episode.

The June 8 broadcast ranked sixth globally among all shows on Netflix for the week. In the United States, Raw finished eighth overall on the platform.

The previous week’s June 1 episode placed ninth globally while ranking sixth in the United States.

The latest figures mark a 20 percent increase in worldwide viewership week-over-week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.