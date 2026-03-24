WWE Raw continues to show steady momentum on Netflix, with this week’s numbers ticking upward across the board.

The Monday, March 16 episode of WWE Raw remained in Netflix’s global top ten rankings, while also seeing slight increases in both total viewership and hours watched.

According to data released by the streaming platform on Tuesday, the episode drew three million global views and 5.9 million hours viewed over the past seven days.

That marks an increase of 200,000 viewers compared to the previous week, along with a jump of 900,000 in hours watched.

Raw’s global viewership has now stayed within the 2.7 to 3.1 million range since February 2, as the weekly flagship show has maintained a spot in Netflix’s global top ten for seven consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the 5.9 million hours viewed represents the show’s highest total since January 5, though it’s worth noting the March 16 episode had a longer runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes.

On the international side, the episode landed in the top ten across 19 different countries and climbed as high as number three in the United States.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/16/26.