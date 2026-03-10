WWE Raw saw an uptick in global viewership for its March 2 episode on Netflix.

According to Tudum, the March 2 edition of WWE Raw generated 3 million global views on Netflix.

That figure represents a modest increase from the 2.8 million views the show recorded the previous week.

The episode also performed well in Netflix’s weekly rankings.

Globally, Raw finished fifth overall among all programming on the platform during the tracking period.

In the United States, the show landed even higher, securing the third spot on the domestic rankings.

The prior episode, which aired on February 23, placed seventh worldwide and fifth in the United States, indicating that the March 3 broadcast saw a noticeable climb in both viewership and overall placement.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments from the 3/2 Raw show from WWE’s official YouTube channel:

* UNREAL ENDING | CM Punk said WHAT to Roman Reigns (1,500,000 views)

* Seth Rollins STOMPS Paul Heyman (1,200,000 views)

* Penta WINS Intercontinental Title, defeats Dominik Mysterio (893,000 views)

* Danhausen CURSES Dominik Mysterio (829,000 views)

* Oba Femi and Rusev brawl in the ring (599,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday for live WWE Raw Results coverage.