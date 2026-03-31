WWE Raw saw a slight dip in global viewership for its March 23 episode on Netflix, though it remained a strong performer on the platform.

According to Netflix Tudum, the March 23 edition of Raw brought in 2.9 million global views. That figure is down slightly from the March 16 episode, which pulled in 3 million views worldwide.

Despite the decrease, Raw still held a solid position in the rankings, finishing sixth globally for the week. In the United States, the show continued to perform consistently, landing in the number three spot.

For comparison, the March 16 episode ranked eighth globally while also securing the third spot in the U.S.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments from the 3/23 Raw show from WWE’s official YouTube channel:

* Roman Reigns DESTROYS CM Punk (2,100,000 views)

* Oba Femi again LEVELS Brock Lesnar (1,800,000 views)

* Finn Bálor helps Penta defeat Dominik Mysterio (1,300,000 views)

* Seth Rollins gets ARRESTED (1,000,000 views)

* Danhausen curses IShowSpeed (556,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

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