The latest viewership numbers are in for WWE Raw, and the March 30 episode saw a slight uptick on Netflix.

According to Netflix Tudum, the March 30 edition of WWE Raw, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, pulled in 3 million global views. That figure is up from the 2.9 million views recorded for the March 23 episode.

A small increase, but an increase nonetheless.

In terms of rankings, the March 30 show finished sixth globally and fifth in the United States. By comparison, the March 23 episode also ranked sixth worldwide but performed slightly better domestically, placing third in the U.S.

The Madison Square Garden show featured several notable moments and appearances, including surprise cameos by Gunther, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and IShowSpeed. The episode also saw a title change, as The Vision defeated The Usos to capture the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

The show was capped off by a high-profile main event segment featuring CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments from the 3/30 Raw show from WWE’s official YouTube channel:

* Triple H gets in between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi (2,000,000 views)

* Roman Reigns and CM Punk engage in ferocious fight (1,000,000 views)

* Gunther ATTACKS Seth Rollins (1,000,000 views)

* Stephanie McMahon slaps Cody Rhodes (1,000,000 views)

* AND NEW! | The Vision win World Tag Team Title (441,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

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