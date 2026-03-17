WWE Raw saw a dip in global viewership on Netflix for its March 9 episode, but still managed to crack the platform’s weekly Top 10.

The Monday, March 9 edition of Raw finished with 2.8 million global views, landing at No. 10 in Netflix’s weekly rankings.

That figure marks a decrease from the previous week’s three million views.

In terms of total watch time, the episode generated an even five million global hours viewed, also down from the prior week’s performance.

Despite the drop, Raw maintained a strong international presence. The show ranked in the Top 10 across 14 different countries, peaking at No. 6 in those regions.

One thing that remained consistent was the runtime, as the episode clocked in at 1 hour and 41 minutes (excluding commercials for its live airing), identical to the previous week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/9/26.