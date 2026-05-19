WWE Raw saw a slight dip in Netflix viewership for the May 11 episode, though the show continued to rank among the platform’s top-performing programs worldwide.

According to Tudum, the May 11 edition of Raw drew 2.6 million global views on Netflix. That number was down slightly from the 2.7 million views the show recorded the previous week.

Despite the minor decrease, Raw still performed well in the streaming rankings. The episode finished seventh globally on Netflix while also placing fourth in the United States.

The prior week’s May 4 episode also ranked seventh worldwide, but landed eighth in the United States rankings.

Raw has continued to remain one of Netflix’s stronger weekly performers since the company’s move to the streaming platform earlier this year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.