The latest WWE Raw on Netflix numbers are in, and while the show didn’t see a major rebound, it did at least stop a recent downward trend.

According to the newest Netflix Tudum data released on Tuesday, the May 18 episode of WWE Raw drew 2.6 million views globally while generating 4.6 million hours viewed across the platform.

That hours-viewed total was slightly down from the previous week’s 4.8 million hours.

Still, the 2.6 million viewership figure was enough to keep Raw even with the prior week, halting a three-week slide for the flagship WWE program on Netflix.

The total also ties the second-lowest audience number for Raw since the move to Netflix back in January, only narrowly above the January 19 episode that finished with 2.5 million views.

Both numbers also came in below the show’s rolling ten-week average.

Despite the softer overall viewership, Raw continued to perform well internationally.

The episode ranked seventh globally on Netflix for the second consecutive week and finished just 300,000 views shy of moving into sixth place worldwide.

In the United States, Raw finished fifth overall on the platform.