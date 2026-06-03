WWE Raw saw its global audience dip to a four-month low on Netflix for the May 25 episode.

According to the latest viewership figures released by Netflix Tudum, the episode generated 2.5 million global views while accumulating 4.6 million hours viewed worldwide. The viewership total matches the lowest reported number since the January 19 edition of Raw, which also drew 2.5 million views. Netflix did not release viewership data for the January 26 episode.

While the total hours viewed remained unchanged from the previous week, the overall audience trend has continued to move downward in recent weeks. Since reaching 3.3 million global views for the April 20 episode, Raw has experienced a gradual decline in viewership.

The May 25 broadcast ranked seventh globally among Netflix programming during the reporting period, finishing just 200,000 views behind the sixth-place entry. The show also landed in the platform’s Top 10 rankings across 13 different countries.

In the United States, Raw finished fifth among Netflix offerings. The episode carried a listed runtime of one hour and 47 minutes.

The May 25 show served as WWE’s final red brand stop before last weekend’s Clash in Italy premium live event, making it the official Raw go-home show heading into the international event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.