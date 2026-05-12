WWE Raw saw another decline in Netflix numbers heading into Backlash weekend.

Netflix Tudum released its latest viewership data on Tuesday for the Monday, May 4 episode of WWE Raw, revealing that the show drew 2.7 million global views along with 4.6 million global hours viewed. The episode served as the final Raw before WWE Backlash.

The numbers were down from the previous week, with views dropping by 100,000. It marked the lowest viewership total for Raw on Netflix since the February 16 episode.

Meanwhile, the 4.6 million hours viewed represented the show’s lowest total in that category since January 19. The January 26 edition did not receive publicly listed numbers after failing to place in Netflix’s global top ten rankings.

Despite the decline, Raw still managed to finish seventh globally for the week. The show trailed the sixth-place program by roughly 400,000 views and finished about 200,000 views ahead of the eighth-place entry.

The episode also cracked the top ten rankings in 21 different countries and finished eighth overall in the United States.

One notable factor may have been the shorter runtime. Netflix listed the May 4 episode at 1 hour and 36 minutes, noticeably shorter than most recent editions of Raw.