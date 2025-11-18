How did John Cena’s hometown swan-song draw for WWE?

The report card is in for last week’s show, with WWE Raw continuing to show steady traction on Netflix, with the November 10 episode pulling in another strong week of global engagement.

Netflix listed the 11/10 Raw at 2.8 million global views, along with 5.1 million hours watched.

The episode ranked seventh worldwide and third overall in the United States, marking another week where the red brand landed inside the streamer’s top tier.

For context, Raw’s previous November 10 episode drew 2.4 million global views and 5.2 million hours watched, finishing eighth globally. While total viewing hours dipped slightly, the newer episode still climbed the global chart and saw a notable jump in overall view count.

Raw also performed well on social platforms, with several clips from the 11/10 broadcast cracking big numbers on YouTube. Featured below is a look at the top five most-viewed WWE Raw videos on the platform for last week’s episode:

* Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena – Intercontinental Title Match (1.2M views)

* John Cena challenges Dominik Mysterio (1M views)

* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY return to help Bliss and Flair (1M views)

* AND NEW! – John Cena celebrates first ever Intercontinental Title win (816K views)

* Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso help CM Punk combat The Vision and Logan Paul (911K views)

The numbers illustrate the continued value of John Cena-driven content, as multiple clips from the WWE Intercontinental Title storyline dominated the week’s viewership chart.

WWE Raw on November 10 marked John Cena’s second-to-last ever WWE Raw appearance, and the final time he appeared in WWE in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts via the TD Garden.

