The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

On Tuesday, Netflix released its latest weekly viewership report, which revealed that the November 16 episode of WWE Raw drew 2.3 million global views.

The figure is down from the 2.4 million global views that the November 9 episode drew.

WWE Raw has consistently drawn between 2.3 million and 2.5 million global views for nine consecutive weeks dating back to September 21.

Last week’s show generated 4.4 million global hours viewed, down from 4.6 million the previous week, with a post-advertisement runtime of one hour and 47 minutes.

Despite the slight decline in viewership, WWE Raw finished second in the United States and third globally in the Netflix rankings, cracking the top ten in 15 countries.

The November 16 episode featured another appearance by John Cena ahead of the upcoming John Cena Classic, as well as a WarGames advantage match pitting The Usos against Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana of The 946.

The show also featured continued developments involving Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Team USA heading into WWE Survivor Series.

WWE Raw faced competition from the NFL’s Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, which drew 12.5 million viewers.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 11/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.