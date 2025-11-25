We now have a clearer picture of how WWE Raw performed on Netflix for the November 17, 2025 episode, a show that already felt historic before the data even landed.

The latest weekly Netflix Tudum report officially listed the 11/17 broadcast at 3.1 million global views, with the episode generating 5.8 million hours watched.

That performance pushed Raw to No. 6 worldwide for the week and No. 3 in the United States, marking one of the show’s stronger placements since the move to the streaming platform.

For context, the previous week’s episode on November 10 drew 2.8 million global views and 5.1 million hours viewed, ranking seventh globally. The week-over-week jump reflects not only growing momentum but the magnitude of what WWE advertised going into November 17.

And it delivered.

The MSG-hosted show was billed as John Cena’s last-ever appearance on WWE Raw, creating a sendoff atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden that translated directly into fan interest.

WWE stacked the deck further with major returns, as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns both resurfaced to align with opposite WarGames squads heading into WWE Survivor Series on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego.

WWE Raw also performed well on social platforms, with several clips from the 11/17 broadcast cracking big numbers on YouTube, including 5.2 million views on the video containing Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s surprise returns to close out the eventful show.

Featured below is a look at the top five most-viewed WWE Raw videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for last week’s episode:

* Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar emerge to alter the WarGames landscape (5,200,000 million views)

* Dolph Ziggler RETURNS to face Solo Sikoa in The Last Time is Now Tournament (1,200,000 million views)

* Maxxine Dupri gets an assist from Lee to win the Title from Becky Lynch (979,000 views)

* John Cena emerges for his final Raw at Madison Square Garden (703,000 views)

* Charlotte Flair saves Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY (659,000 views)

