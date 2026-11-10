John Cena’s return to WWE Raw wasn’t enough to give the show a boost in viewership.

Netflix Tudum released its latest weekly viewing figures on Tuesday, November 10, revealing that the November 2 episode of WWE Raw drew 2.3 million global views.

The number matched the previous week’s total of 2.3 million, tying the show’s lowest viewership figure in nearly two months, dating back to August 19.

Despite the stagnant viewership, total hours watched increased slightly. The November 2 episode generated 4.5 million hours viewed, compared to 4.2 million for the October 26 broadcast.

The latest episode had a listed runtime of one hour and 54 minutes after advertisements were removed.

One factor worth noting is the unusual start time for the November 2 show, which aired at 6 p.m. Eastern instead of its regular 8 p.m. time slot. WWE made the scheduling adjustment to accommodate a SmackDown taping ahead of the company’s trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for Crown Jewel.

The episode featured a special appearance by John Cena, who revealed additional details regarding the upcoming John Cena Classic tournament scheduled for December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Other notable developments included a confrontation between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn ahead of their Men’s Crown Jewel Championship showdown, as well as the ongoing rivalry between The Bloodline and The 946.

In Netflix’s weekly global rankings, WWE Raw finished fifth among English-language television programming. The show also placed fifth in the United States and appeared in the top ten in seven countries.

The top-ranked program for the week was the debut of “Taken: Natalee Holloway,” which generated 12.9 million global views.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.