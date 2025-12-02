WWE Raw briefly slipped out of Netflix’s global top-10 rankings last week, but the change doesn’t appear to signal any real downturn for the red brand’s audience.

The November 24 episode failed to chart among the top English-language TV titles, ending Raw’s consistent run on the list. However, the shift was largely caused by a tidal wave of Stranger Things content flooding the chart.

Multiple seasons of the hit Netflix series surged in viewership, with Stranger Things Season 5 leading the pack at just under 60 million views. Even Seasons 1–4 climbed back into the global top ten, occupying half the list and pushing out other weekly performers.

For context, the number-10 show on the chart this week logged 3.96 million views. By comparison, Raw’s November 17 episode landed at 3.1 million views, its strongest performance in seven months, giving a clear benchmark of how competitive the rankings became once Stranger Things spiked.

With Raw unable to crack the top ten, Netflix did not release global viewership data for the November 24 episode, leaving the exact number unknown for now.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com emphasized on X that the absence should not be interpreted as a weak showing.

“Because of the debut of Stranger Things and its multiple episodes, Raw last Monday 11/24 was not in the top ten among English TV shows for the first time,” Meltzer wrote. “So no numbers at all are available nor will they be until likely January for this past week. The No. 10 show did 3,962,000 worldwide views, far more than Raw ever does, so this is not an indication at all that Raw did a bad number.”

Featured below are the top five most-viewed WWE Raw videos on YouTube for last week’s show:

* Reigns, Lesnar, Rhodes, Punk and crew brawl before WarGames (3,100,000 views)

* Logan Paul gets mauled by Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Usos (1,600,000 views)

* Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk struggle with WarGames unity (1,200,000 views)

* AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley and company ignite brawl with WarGames opponents (720,000 views)

* Dominik Mysterio BLASTS “little John Cena” with the 619 (553,000 views)

