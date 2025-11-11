The November 3rd edition of WWE Raw on Netflix saw a modest increase in global viewership, bouncing back from the previous week’s record low.

According to Netflix’s latest weekly rankings, the show pulled in 2.4 million global views, up 100,000 from the prior week’s 2.3 million, which marked the lowest number since WWE began streaming on the platform.

Global hours viewed also climbed to 5.2 million, up from 4.6 million, though that increase was partially attributed to the episode’s longer runtime, which was listed at 2 hours and 6 minutes, compared to the previous week’s 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Last week’s WWE Raw featured the fallout from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, UT., which featured CM Punk capturing the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. The show included major angles such as Logan Paul confronting Punk and Rey Mysterio returning to go face-to-face with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Despite the increase, Raw faced stiff competition in the U.S. from Monday Night Football (Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals), as well as NBA and NHL games airing regionally.

The episode ranked ninth globally and sixth in the United States, appearing in the top 10 in nine countries overall. The 10-week average now sits at 2.43 million global views, with 4.89 million global hours viewed, which is a slight uptick in total watch time despite the small decline in average viewership.

On WWE’s official YouTube channel, the November 3 episode also generated strong engagement. Below are the Top 5 most-viewed segments from that week’s show (not counting the full highlights video, which drew 1.0 million views, which would actually place it first):

* Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brawl with CM Punk and Logan Paul (930,000 views)

* Rey Mysterio hits Dominik Mysterio with the 619 (860,000 views)

* CM Punk returns to Raw as the new World Heavyweight Champion (803,000 views)

* The Vision and Logan Paul DISMANTLE CM Punk & Jey Uso (607,000 views)

* CM Punk & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (428,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/3/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.