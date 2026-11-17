WWE Raw saw an increase in global viewership for its November 9, 2026 episode on Netflix.

According to the latest figures released by Netflix Tudum, the November 9 episode of WWE Raw brought in 2.4 million global views on the streaming platform.

The show ranked seventh among Netflix’s most-watched programs worldwide for the week, while finishing fourth in the United States.

The numbers represent a slight increase from the November 2 episode, which generated 2.3 million global views. That show ranked fifth globally and fifth in the United States.

The November 9 episode of WWE Raw featured Oba Femi going one-on-one with Bron Breakker, The Bloodline issuing a WarGames challenge to The 946 for WWE Survivor Series 2026, and more.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 11/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.