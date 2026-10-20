The October 12, 2026 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix saw a slight increase in worldwide viewership, although the numbers remained consistent with the show’s recent performance.

According to Netflix’s latest weekly data, the Money in the Bank fallout edition of RAW generated 2.5 million global views and 4.5 million hours watched.

The viewership figure was up 100,000 from the previous week’s 2.4 million, while total hours viewed increased by 200,000 from 4.3 million.

Despite the week-over-week increases, both figures were below the show’s nine-week averages. RAW’s worldwide viewership has remained relatively steady since August, with the September 14 episode featuring Roman Reigns vs. Penta standing out as a notable exception.

RAW ranked No. 10 globally on Netflix for the week, marking its lowest position since the August 31 episode failed to crack the top ten. The show also ranked in the top ten in nine countries, including a No. 8 finish in the United States.

The October 12 episode featured Penta’s first appearance since winning the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, along with Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass and Chad Gable defending the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix.

The show was headlined by a six-man tag team match involving The Bloodline and 946, which ended in a chaotic brawl.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.